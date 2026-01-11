Fix A Door That's Sticking At The Top With This Cool DIY Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Here's a simple escape room puzzle for you. You're in a room where the door handle turns freely, but won't open. The only things in the room are an adjustable wrench, a small screwdriver, and a couple of popsicle sticks. You have 60 seconds to get out, and we'll tell you how.

Of course, a sticking door won't really trap you, though in times of super-high humidity, it might feel that way for a moment. Still, a sticking door just won't do. You can't close it quietly when the baby's sleeping. You can't sneak into the room and jump-scare your spouse or kids. And you can't properly slam it when you're irritated that someone jump-scared you. It really is quite an annoyance.

A door can stick for many reasons ... high seasonal humidity, foundation settling, poor installation, a warped door, wood rot, simple wear and tear, and others. The adjustable wrench trick has been around for a long time because it works for many of these problems, at least for a while. But note that if the hack doesn't work — or maybe even if it does — you should really determine the cause of the problem in addition to fixing the misaligned door. The potential seriousness of issues like foundation problems and wood rot demands that you find the source of your door dilemma, especially if it worsens or recurs.