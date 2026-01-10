The Affordable Way To Cover A Chain-Link Fence To Make It Way Less Of An Eyesore

Fortunately, rolled reed screens are straightforward to install, and chain-link is an easy material to work with. Before ordering the screen, measure your fence's length and width to determine the correct size to purchase. Remember to look up local code requirements for fences before beginning. Even though the chain-link is already in place, an additional reed cover may break the height limit or restrict road visibility. This leads to conflict with local HOAs and city ordinances.

Once you're sure a cover is permitted, start exploring options online and at local home improvement stores. The Shydzyyc Reed Fencing Roll comes in a light tan or warm brown color and has several height and length options to pick from. It also comes with zip ties, which can be used to attach the screen to the fence.

Install this cover or another similar style by propping it against the pre-existing fence. Keep in mind, this job is easier with two or more people. Loop a zip tie around the reed screen wire or several reeds, and connect them with a metal chain-link. Put one loop at the top, one in the middle, and one at the base. Repeat the process every 12 to 18 inches along the fenceline. Don't forget to snip the ends of the zip ties to improve the overall look.