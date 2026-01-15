This Boring Hallway Went From Bare To Luxurious With One IKEA Curtain Rod Hack
Hallways: the utilitarian passageway we nearly all have, need, and use every day. Despite walking through these corridors on a regular basis, few people take the time — beyond a piece of art or two — to make them a design feature of their home, instead treating them as a means to go somewhere else. But what if you could transform your long, boring hallway into a dreamy, tranquil space that feels like a luxury spa or hotel, and for only around $100? On TikTok, @nestbyjess shared how she used three $10 IKEA RÄCKA curtain rods threaded together to run silk drapery panels along one entire side of her lengthy hallway. By attaching three rods together, she was able to create one giant continuous rod, supported with corresponding BETYDLIG brackets, for a wall-to-wall drapery effect. She also used flowy faux silk semi-sheer drapes for a graceful, rippling vibe that feels like an ocean breeze might blow through at any moment, breaking up the long straight lines of her home's architecture with a lush softness.
If you can't get hold of a RÄCKA rod, you can swap it out for any extendable curtain rod with a removable end cap (such as the $12 HUGAD rod). You could likely use a non-extendable rod as well, but, if you have a long hallway to contend with, the extension feature gets you more length in each rod, and it allows you to tailor the length exactly to your space.
Creating and hanging your oversized IKEA curtain rod to span the entire hallway
To create one long curtain rod to span the length of a hallway, the trick is to pop the endcap pieces off each side of the rod, exposing the threaded ends. On TikTok, @nestbyjess used three rods, but you'll need to measure and purchase the correct number for your particular setup. Line up your extended rods on the floor so the male thread is beside the female thread of another. Because the RÄCKA and HUGAD rods each have an expendable configuration, with a sliding smaller inner tube and larger outer tube, you'll also need to match tube sizes to be compatible. Thread the ends of each rod into the one next to it to create one giant curtain rod for the entire hallway.
Once your curtain panels are prepped (more specifics on that below), use the final washed length to plan your rod height, measuring from the inside top of the grommet where the ring sits on the rod to the bottom of the panel; make sure to add about a half inch so the drapes float slightly off the floor. This will give you the height for the top of the rod. IKEA's website indicates you'll need three to four brackets for hanging the curtain rod, depending on how far it's extended, so plan your bracket locations strategically based on window placement and necessary mid-rod support. Then, install it with an appropriate wall fastener according to the instructions. Once your supports are up, unthread your rods, place them in the brackets one at a time, slide on the drapery panels, thread the rods back together as you go, and add a compatible finial to each end.
Preparing your drapery panels for the IKEA hallway curtain wall hack
Let's talk drapery specifics. For an ethereal aesthetic similar to that in the TikTok video, purchase faux silk semi-sheer grommet top white curtains, such as this $12.49 pair on Amazon. For plenty of rippling movement, go at least twice the length of the rod in drapery fullness; one 38-inch-wide curtain panel, for example, should cover about 19 inches of rod length. Depending on window placement and rod measurement, you'll need to calculate how many curtain panels your space requires, rounding up for a fuller, more dramatic effect. While grommet panels contain their own integrated hanging rings, you could opt for an alternate drapery header with the addition of rings or clips if desired. Additionally, a faux linen fabric would have the same airy, flowy quality as a semi-sheer faux silk, but with more of a casual texture versus luxe shine.
As with all machine washable panels, you should wash your curtains in cold water before hanging them for the first time in order to pre-shrink them; it'd be terrible to hang them, wash them later, rehang, and find them several inches too short. After all, you can always hem if they're too long — but you can't add more fabric if they've become the drapery equivalent of high-water trousers! If you're between lengths, buy a longer size. This means that, if it shrinks in the wash, you still have options. Finally, it's essential to steam or iron drapes according to the care instructions to lengthen and remove all wrinkles prior to hanging. And there you have it — an amazing IKEA curtain rod hack that allows you to turn your boring, never-ending hallway into a corridor straight out of a dreamy luxury resort.