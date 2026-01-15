This Boring Hallway Went From Bare To Luxurious With One IKEA Curtain Rod Hack

Hallways: the utilitarian passageway we nearly all have, need, and use every day. Despite walking through these corridors on a regular basis, few people take the time — beyond a piece of art or two — to make them a design feature of their home, instead treating them as a means to go somewhere else. But what if you could transform your long, boring hallway into a dreamy, tranquil space that feels like a luxury spa or hotel, and for only around $100? On TikTok, @nestbyjess shared how she used three $10 IKEA RÄCKA curtain rods threaded together to run silk drapery panels along one entire side of her lengthy hallway. By attaching three rods together, she was able to create one giant continuous rod, supported with corresponding BETYDLIG brackets, for a wall-to-wall drapery effect. She also used flowy faux silk semi-sheer drapes for a graceful, rippling vibe that feels like an ocean breeze might blow through at any moment, breaking up the long straight lines of her home's architecture with a lush softness.

If you can't get hold of a RÄCKA rod, you can swap it out for any extendable curtain rod with a removable end cap (such as the $12 HUGAD rod). You could likely use a non-extendable rod as well, but, if you have a long hallway to contend with, the extension feature gets you more length in each rod, and it allows you to tailor the length exactly to your space.