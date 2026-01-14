Older homes have character that's hard to replicate with modern construction methods. From solid wood doors to plaster walls, double-hung windows to high ceilings, historic homes were shaped by local materials, regional climates, and a level of craftsmanship that's hard to find even in today's DIY-crazy world. Even the most modest prewar homes tend to feel less cookie-cutter than today's subdivisions, where material efficiency and design uniformity rule the day and drive nearly every construction decision. But for all their glorious stained glass windows, cool patterned interiors, and elaborate fireplace mantels, what older homes don't usually offer is insulation.

It wasn't that our ancestors loved living in drafty houses. The real reason older homes weren't built with insulation is that they were designed to function without it, thanks to different building materials, heating methods, and construction realities of the time.

Most older houses were designed to accommodate constant air movement. Plaster and lath walls, cupolas, air brick masonry, and wood siding were intentionally constructed to allow small amounts of air and moisture to pass through. This approach helped prevent condensation and rot long before the vapor barrier sheets and mechanical ventilation systems we rely on today were popularized. Instead of the latest and greatest efficient heating systems, heat in older homes came from drying fireplaces and stoves (and later radiators). Fiberglass and blown-in insulation, which is now bog standard in modern walls and attics, didn't become common until the mid-20th century when the suburban construction boom changed how homes were built for the masses. And, as building techniques shifted toward tightly sealed homes for energy efficiency, insulation became essential in a way it never was before.