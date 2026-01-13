How To Grow An Orange Tree Indoors And Actually Keep It Alive And Thriving

Start with a large pot, at least five gallons, to give this little tree plenty of room to grow. If you are leaning into French country style, consider a large, square pot known fittingly as a Versailles planter. Like most citrus, these oranges are vulnerable to root rot. A well-draining soil like a cactus mix helps ensure your tree doesn't become waterlogged. The soil you choose should be slightly acidic with plenty of perlite or gravel to ensure good drainage. Water when the top layers of soil feel dry. Don't forget to feed your tree. Like all citrus, calamondin orange is a heavy feeder that benefits from a monthly dose of a slow-release fertilizer specifically made for citrus.

Similar to caring for an indoor lemon tree and other types of citrus, light is everything, so you want the sunniest spot possible to place your container. A southwest-facing window with at least 6 hours of direct sunlight per day is ideal. Indoor temperatures are ideal for these trees, which grow successfully between 55 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

As long as your little tree is kept sunny and warm, it will produce fruit year-round. Even better, calamondin trees are self-pollinating, so even if you have just one tree, you can expect fruit with proper care. As an indoor plant, the glossy green leaves of a calamondin will gather dust, so give these leaves a gentle wipe-down periodically. Use a mild dish soap and water to wipe it down if you see signs of any pests like mealy bugs or spider mites, common on indoor citrus. If you have a real infestation, you may have to move your plant outside and treat with an insecticidal spray.