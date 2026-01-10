Why You Should Put A Few Bay Leaves In Your Closet And Dresser Drawers

When you're trying to get rid of that musty smell in your closet or make sure your favorite sweater isn't devoured by moths, cedar is probably the first thing that comes to mind. But it turns out that to keep bugs at bay (pun absolutely intended), bay leaves work just as well. The same leaves you toss into a simmering pot of soup or stew can also be an effective pest control option for your wardrobe. Their aroma may be pleasant to you, but bay leaves are extremely unappealing to many of the critters that sneak into closets and drawers when we're not looking.

Clothing storage areas are prone to funky smells and frustrating bug infestations for many of the same reasons. First, they're dark and enclosed, which creates a cozy environment for moths and other insects. Fabrics, especially wool, cashmere, and other natural fibers, hold onto tiny amounts of sweat, oils, and skin, all of which are a veritable feast for bugs. If there's even a hint of moisture or poor airflow where you store your clothes, the combination of darkness, warmth, and odor creates an ideal environment for insects.

That's why putting a few bay leaves in your closet and dresser drawers is one of the best natural pest control remedies. Bay leaves contain highly aromatic compounds that smell wonderful to humans but repel moths and other unwanted visitors. By tucking a few leaves between your sweaters or in the back of your drawers, you're creating a simple and natural line of defense to keep your clothes smelling fresh and your fabrics safe and sound.