The Affordable 33-Drawer Organizer Aldi Fans Say You Can't Skip
Aldi has long been a go-to destination for budget-friendly products, groceries, and dupes of viral items. Lately, the store's Workzone 33-Drawer Clear Organizer has been the talk of the internet. Ideal for storing craft supplies, makeup, little trinkets, toys, or small pantry items, the drawer's versatility is a big selling point. Moreover, the price — $14.99 — isn't bad either. Various social media users have showcased the set of plastic drawers online, with commenters rushing to say things like "Love it" and "Omg!!! I got to check mine out tomorrow, fingers crossed."
With so much hype, you might be wondering if this drawer set can really be all that great. After all, plastic drawers have been around forever, and you can find variations online and at your local dollar store. That said, one aspect that sets these drawers apart from similar items is that they are wall-mountable. In a Facebook post that showcases filling the Workzone drawers with powdered drink sachets, one commenter wasted no time writing, "Great idea! Running now to see if this will fit on my pantry wall." The set of drawers also includes little plastic dividers to help you organize each of the 33 drawers even further. So whether you're looking for good craft room organization or need a place to store your ever-growing collections, the internet largely agrees that this drawer set is worth it.
How to use the Aldi 33 drawer organizer in your home
If you didn't have an immediate idea of how you would use these drawers but still thought they might be useful, there are all kinds of possibilities to draw inspiration from. For example, you can fill the drawers with loose tea bags, water flavor packets, seasonings, and more to create a no-fail kitchen pantry setup. For something a little more playful, Reddit user curtydc used several of the drawer organizers to create a highly functional and well-organized workstation for a LEGO hobby.
To go in another direction, if you were looking for bathroom makeup vanity ideas that are worthy of a glam squad, then mounting the drawers on the wall next to your bathroom mirror is a great idea, too. Storing craft and DIY supplies in the drawers is another great option. Several TikTok comments note storing items like stickers and glitter pens, for example. One thing to keep in mind is that the drawers, while mountable, do not come with the hardware required, so you'll need to provide your own.