These Valuable Vintage Estate Sale Finds Are Called The 'Chanel Of Trinket Boxes'

There are fake reproductions of Limoges boxes on the market. If you stumble upon an affordable reproduction at an estate sale and really only care about the aesthetics, then there's no problem taking one home. However, if you're after the authentic "Chanel of trinket boxes," then knowing how to identify the real thing is vital.

The first thing to look for are the markings on the bottom of the trinket box. Authentic Limoges will typically have the words Limoges and France painted on in green, many also feature the artist's signature or a manufacturer's mark. If the artist's signature is there, take some time to research them to further confirm whether or not the box is authentic. Other factors such as quality of craftsmanship and an understanding of Limoges history are also helpful identifiers. To boost your chances of finding a Limoges box, familiarize yourself with a few expert tips for finding the best items at any estate sale before you start searching.

Speaking of history, these decorative porcelain boxes weren't always meant to hold trinkets. The boxes date back to the 18th century and historically, they've been used to hold snuff (powdered tobacco), pills, makeup, sewing materials, and other powders. Today, if you're lucky enough to score one, there's a range of ways to display these valuable boxes in your home. For example, you can use your Limoges box as a jewelry organizer that deserves to take center stage on your vanity. Alternatively, you can display the boxes on floating shelves, in glass displays, or on top of your dresser.