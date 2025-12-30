Why People Put A Bowl Of Salt By Their Windows In The Winter

Between seasoning your hearty holiday dishes and making icy paths safe to walk, salt has a big role to play during the wintertime. But it's not all about cooking and de-icing. If you've ever noticed a bowl of salt resting on your neighbors' windowsill, you probably wondered why it was there. Well, the short answer is that many people use bowls of salt in the winter to reduce the condensation on their windows.

On the surface, this long-standing tradition might sound like an old myth or too simple to be true. However, because salt boasts natural moisture-absorbing properties, the concept really does make sense. In fact, the old salt bowl on the windowsill trick is commonly suggested and used in the U.K., where window condensation is a normal occurrence.

Considering that you can pick up a 26-ounce-box of table salt for less than a dollar, there's no harm in giving this old tradition a try. Besides, when dealing with condensation, it's not just looks you need to be concerned about. Prolonged moisture in your windows can lead to more serious issues for your home, including mold and mildew growth.