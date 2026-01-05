The Common Landscaping Trend You Should Avoid At All Costs

Foundation plantings do a lot of work ... but without guidance, the plants may be perfectly happy to do it all wrong. A good foundation planting roots your home to the landscape and reflects its style and the lines of its architecture. It does these things while managing to look better than a pile of dry twigs all 12 months of the year, without disrupting the local ecology or having plants crowding each other out. This business of overcrowding, it turns out, is central to many foundation planting problems.

If you picture a bad foundation planting, what you're imagining is probably a sparsely populated bed made up mostly of mulch, or a boxwood geometry lesson using topiary versions of toddler shape blocks like cubes, spheres, and the occasional cone, if you're fancy like that. Nobody will argue that the topiary approach is good foundation planting design, but the sparse planting might be closer to perfect than you think. The reason? If you choose and plant well, it won't always be sparse. On the other hand, if you fill up the bed completely today, in two years you'll have a tangled, unmanageable mess. Tell yourself this: I cannot have a mature garden right next to my house on day one.

The mess is not merely visual, unfortunately. Overplanting keeps plants from having enough room to grow into, and overcrowded plants starve each other of light and nutrients. It fosters pests and fungal diseases, and gives those things a highway to the base of your home. This can lead to everything from foundation and siding damage to an increased risk of ground fire spreading to your house.