The Best Spot For Your Christmas Tree To Boost Your Luck, According To Feng Shui

When it comes to finding the ideal location for your Christmas tree, the usual considerations are centered around where it looks best, can be enjoyed by guests inside and out, and has the ideal functional flow based on pathways and power sources. However, this year, give yourself a boost in luck by using the principles of feng shui to place your tree. Feng shui is the art of spatial alignment for the purposes of achieving harmony and balance, as well as elevating your home's positive energy flow or chi.

According to the feng shui energy map (also known as a Bagua map), your home or room has nine sections or energy centers that represent different aspects of your life, from health and career to family and relationships. While the ancient art of feng shui can take many years of study and practice to master, a newbie can use the very basics of feng shui at home to improve energy flow and help manifest desired goals in a number of ways, including using your Christmas tree as an element for success.

Depending on your home's layout and desired areas of good luck, there are three feng shui zones that are positively compatible for a Christmas tree: wealth and prosperity, fame and reputation, and family. But before we dive into locating the perfect Christmas tree spot, it's important to first align the nine sectors of the feng shui energy map within your home, then relocate or place the tree and tailor your decorations according to the elements and colors that best support those energy centers for maximum prosperity, luck, and positive flow.