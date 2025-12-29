Don't Throw Out Banana Peels! Strangely, These Plants Flourish With Them

Trying to grow a fully organic garden can be tricky, especially if you have plants that need to be fertilized. If you don't have enough kitchen scraps to make a full serving of compost, but still want to use the little bit that you do have, then you're in luck. You can use banana peels as plant food to give some plants a little boost. Depending on the size and nutritional needs of your plant, banana peels may be a great supplement, but cannot replace other nutrient sources. As part of a balanced diet, banana peels can be a good source of nitrogen and potassium.

There's a few ways you can use banana peels to fertilize your plants. The best way to use them is to add them to your compost bin — but if you aren't able to compost them, you can cut or shred them, and then bury them around your plants. Be careful when using this method, as it may attract pests. Other options are to soak the peels in water to create a liquid fertilizer or dry the peels and crumble them into a powder that can be mixed into the soil.

While these methods aren't as effective as composting your peels, they may still add small amounts nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil. There are plenty of plants who don't need the extra boost (although they'll still be happy to get composted banana peels), but there are a few plants that might enjoy it!