This Common Household Item Doubles As The Perfect Christmas Tree Collar

With Christmas fast approaching and bank accounts straining to keep up, it may not be first on your priority list to purchase new holiday décor, especially for small accents in secondary spaces. However, given the opportunity to elevate your Christmas decorations for free with something you already have around the house, odds are your interest in continuing to decorate may be piqued. Anna Loren (@annaloren.athome) shared on TikTok how she repurposed a lampshade as a gorgeous small DIY Christmas tree collar. The beauty of this hack is that you can easily reuse a lampshade already sitting in storage, borrow one from a lamp for the month, or even thrift one for pennies, giving it a new lease on life as holiday décor. If you wanted to commit to the change completely, you could also paint or drape a shade with fabric to give it a completely new, custom look.

It's important to note that this hack will only work for small trees (think 2 to 3 feet tall or under) unless you have a gargantuan lampshade on your hands, as the base diameter required to support larger trees is likely to be too big for the average lampshade. So, this isn't a hack for your main full-sized Christmas tree, but rather a larger tabletop or smaller secondary freestanding tree. And before you go running to your attic or secondhand store to grab any old lampshade, let's talk specifics about what types of shades will actually work, as shown in this clever, beautiful TikTok Christmas tree collar DIY.