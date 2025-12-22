Martha Stewart's Creative Plant Riser Hack Repurposes A Common Backyard Object

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Removing tree stumps from your yard can be costly, and it's grueling work to attempt yourself. Sometimes the best option is giving old stumps a new job to do. For instance, you can place container-grown plants on stumps to create an attractive display. Stumps that are still rooted to the ground can perform this task in an outdoor garden, and some chunks of trunk are suitable for use in greenhouses, enclosed patios, and other indoor spaces where you might overwinter cold-sensitive plants. Home and garden expert Martha Stewart uses these kinds of tree pieces in the gardens on her farm in Bedford, New York. "I repurpose stumps from downed trees to use as risers for some of the potted plants or for the legs of tables. It's important to make use of both horizontal and vertical space when storing," she explained on The Martha Blog when discussing how she overwinters tropical plants.

In addition to making good use of vertical space to make room for more plants in tight spaces, putting potted plants on risers is a practical way to support their health. Stewart uses her stump risers to elevate potted species such as agaves, lemon cypress trees, and other tropicals she stores in a hoop house during the winter. Moving these specimens onto dedicated platforms is an easy way to keep their leaves from brushing against each other. This natural boundary promotes airflow and inhibits the spread of pests and pathogens. Platforms can even help sun-seeking plants find the light they need to thrive. Stump sections are a good choice for many of Stewart's potted plants because they're sturdy and can support lots of weight.