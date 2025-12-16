How To Prep Your Jasmine Plants For Winter So They Come Back Thriving Next Season

Jasmine (Jasminum spp.) is famous for its blossoms, which give Chanel No. 5 perfume its sought-after scent. In addition to making your yard smell fantastic, jasmine flowers are shaped like stars, adding visual appeal to almost any landscape. To enjoy these benefits, give the plants everything they need to weather the winter. Though there are more than 200 species of jasmine, each with slightly different care preferences, most varieties are happiest in climates that rarely experience frost. Selecting a type that's suitable for your USDA hardiness zone is key. When you do this, preparing your jasmine for winter involves a few simple tweaks to its growing environment. If you're growing a variety that's not well-adapted to your local climate, you may need to bring it indoors to keep it from succumbing to frost or less-than-ideal humidity. Consider growing your jasmine in a container that's easy to move if you need to overwinter it indoors.

Two of the most popular Jasmine species in the United States are common jasmine (Jasminium officinale) and Arabian jasmine (Jasminium sambac). Common jasmine is easiest to grow in USDA hardiness zones 7 through 10, whereas zones 9 through 11 are optimal for Arabian jasmine. As long as you're growing the plants in a climate they find satisfactory, your main winterization task is providing extra insulation. In general, 3 to 4 inches of wood chips or shredded bark should do the trick. If you prefer mulching with straw, give your jasmine plants a 6-inch-thick blanket of it so they stay toasty. Drape frost blankets over your jasmine if unusually cold temperatures appear in the weather forecast.