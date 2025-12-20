Help Stop Snowplow Piles From Blocking Your Driveway With This Handy Trick

Tis the season for big snowstorms, and your city's fleet of snowplows is on the move. While those plows keep your neighborhood from drowning in drifts, allowing you to get to work or school on roads cleared of the white stuff, they can also create extra work for you to get out of your driveway. However, there is a handy shoveling trick you can use during snowplowing season to keep a plow's deposit from blocking your exit. You'll need a quality snow shovel and the right timing for this trick to be effective.

Snowplows work by scraping snow off of the street with a large angled blade. That angle sends the snow to the right of the plow, piling it up along the side of the street. If your driveway intersects with the plow route, you can expect that plow to deposit a berm of snow across your driveway entrance from the stuff it scraped up just "upstream" of your house. You can avoid this problem by creating an open area to the left of your driveway to "catch" that snow before it traps you. A helpful video by the City of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities shows exactly how this method works. By shoveling out a 10-foot or so swath to the left of your driveway, you are creating a pocket of space for the oncoming plow to deposit snow here instead of along your driveway entrance.