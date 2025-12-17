Why Harbor Freight's Tools Smell So Bad: Here's What We Uncovered

My wife, like many spouses, knows what it means when I disappear for a while, then come home and rush straight into the shower. Yep: I've been sneaking out to Harbor Freight again.

Of course, anyone who has been drawn in by the siren song of the store's trailer tires or its preposterously cheap 10-inch lawn and garden tires knows the scent won't wash off so easily. Rubber is probably the worst source of that distinct "Harbor Freight smell" that wafts into your nose when you step into the store. The production of rubber tends to involve a lot of plasticizers, stabilizers,, oils, resins, and other chemicals that can release VOCs like benzene, toluene, styrene, formaldehyde, and phthalates. Some of these can smell remarkably bad. Consider mercaptans, a sulfur-containing compound that can be smelled in concentrations as low as 10 parts per billion ... which is why they're added to natural gas and propane, making a common home safety hazard a little less hazardous. Mercaptans are also a byproduct of the sulfur vulcanization of rubber.

But unless you work at Harbor Freight, the scent of tires is ultimately less troubling than the smell of the store's plastic tools. Tires, after all, tend to stay outdoors, while your tools would be relatively useless if they didn't follow you everywhere. Unfortunately, plastics crop up everywhere in both hand and power tools. And as with rubber, the cheaper the plastic, the more dramatic the smells they emit. This is the result of cost-cutting in material purity, selection of additives, and various manufacturing processes, including post-treatment steps used to eliminate odors ... or not used to eliminate them, as the case may be.