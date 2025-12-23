This IKEA Storage Hack Is A Game-Changer For Small Kitchens

In order to ensure a kitchen runs efficiently, it's essential to have proper storage solutions to keep your food and cooking supplies organized. Nothing ruins the flow of dinner prep faster than a countertop cluttered and overrun with excess small appliances or pantry items overflowing out of a stuffed cabinet. When you're working with a small space with limited square footage, the issue is exacerbated, as every inch needs to work extra hard to maximize kitchen organization and storage.

Thankfully, coming up with ways to pack extra smart storage into your kitchen, big or small, doesn't necessarily have to break the bank or be an invasive upgrade. In fact, Cindy (@cindy.varma) shared on TikTok how she simply mounted a pair of inexpensive wall-mounted IKEA TRONES bins to the side of her kitchen cabinets to optimize unused inches for extra storage for grab-and-go snacks. Once again, IKEA to the rescue!

While the TikToker utilized the TRONES bins for extra snacks, this versatile bin could also store various pantry items, extra kitchen utensils, oven mitts, dish towels, pet food or supplies, mail, reusable or recycled shopping bags, recyclables (as a standalone bin or with several grouped as a sorting station), and even, as one TikTok video shares, 35 cans of soda (though please be aware that while IKEA does not have a specific weight recommendation listed on their website as it is dependent on how it is fastened to the wall, the 28 or so pounds of soda cans would likely exceed this weight limit). No matter what you choose to store, this clever IKEA kitchen hack changes the organization game by using floating TRONES bins to capture those extra few inches of kitchen space for storage.