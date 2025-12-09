Handyman Shares Neat Technique To Unclog Slow-Draining Tub: 'It Actually Works!'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One could be forgiven for skipping the YouTube comments on a video that promises a quick fix for a seemingly intractable problem. So when YouTuber Jeff Lindborg (@Monkeyboy68Mr) posted a video about clearing a tub drain clog with a shop vacuum, he probably expected the comments to be clogged with negativity, but his tip was so genuinely useful that a bunch of people took the time to thank him instead. Imagine that.

So, what was this paradigm-reversing revelation? His notion was to use a vacuum to remove a clog, but the stroke of genius was realizing that if sucking doesn't work, try the opposite: Blow the clog away. So he snaked the drain, which dredged up a little hair and residue, but still left the drain slow. But the snaking step is important, he said, to first loosen the clog. He removed the cover from the tub's overflow and plugged it with a small cloth in a plastic bag. To make his Craftsman 3.5 HP shop vac's hose fit snugly in the tub drain, he cut the tip off a shop vac concentrator nozzle to match the tub drain. He reversed the shop vac's flow direction so that it blows (like when you use a shop vac as a leaf blower) and used the force of the air to blow the clog through. It's best to use a wet/dry Shop-Vac, and note that this trick won't work if the clog is too deep, since you'll just end up blowing air into a vent or toilet just as you would blow air out the tub overflow if it were left unplugged.