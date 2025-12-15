Swap Your Bulky Headboard For This Chic IKEA BILLY Bookcase Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing looks more inviting and elevated in a bedroom than a gorgeous, unique upholstered headboard that adds a layer of softness, texture, color, and sometimes pattern. Luckily, this cozy, luxe upgrade doesn't have to break the bank to make the space feel like a million bucks. Ashley Poskin (@ashleyposkin) shared via Apartment Therapy's (@apartmenttherapy) TikTok how she repurposed an old IKEA BILLY bookcase into a custom arched panel headboard by disassembling and upholstering the panels. You could use a similar existing BILLY bookcase that's seen better days, or purchase the short, wide BILLY for only $49.99.

To prep for this DIY, disassemble an existing BILLY bookcase or simply remove the pieces of a new BILLY from the box, giving you up to six 11-inch-wide panels to work with. A twin bed is 38 inches wide, so you'll need 3-4 panels, depending on whether you prefer your headboard to be slightly shorter or longer than the mattress width. A 54-inch full bed needs five panels, whereas a 60-inch queen requires 5-6 panels. Similarly, since a 76-inch king (or 72-inch California king) needs 7 panels, you'll need to use the taller wide $79.99 BILLY bookcase with additional shelves.

Keep in mind that if you're wall-mounting the headboard, any panels that extend beyond the mattress will be visible floating off the ground on the sides of the bed, so plan to cover this with nightstands or opt to make your headboard shorter than the mattress. Alternatively, you could make the outermost headboard panels out of the taller side bookshelf pieces to act as longer legs that extend to the ground for a more finished, polished look. With the correct number of panels for your bed size in hand, you're ready to start DIYing your IKEA BILLY bookcase headboard.