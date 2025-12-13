The Genius Way Martha Stewart Utilizes Glass Jars For A More Organized Kitchen

Few things can make a mess of your pantry faster than a leaky bag of flour or sugar. In addition to coating nearby containers, the spill can get into crevices, attracting ants and other pests. One of the best ways to prevent this problem is storing dry ingredients in glass jars with tightly sealed lids. Martha Stewart recommends this approach for other reasons, too. She loves how these jars keep their contents fresh and help her organize the pantry in an Instagram-worthy way. She's especially fond of jars that she can label, as this is a practical way to remember what's inside and an opportunity to incorporate creative flourishes.

Stewart looks for jars that are both useful and attractive when organizing her pantry. For instance, her studio pantry is filled with big, lidded jars made of clear glass. In addition to sporting a beautiful shine, they eliminate guessing about what's inside. "Pantry vessels like these are so useful for so many items and can be kept on the countertop for easy access," Stewart explains on The Martha Blog, adding that she likes to fill them with sugar, flour, and other grains.

Though Stewart sometimes uses a label maker on her pantry containers, she loves the look of hand-lettered labels on glass storage jars. She doesn't just label each jar's contents, either. When organizing spices, Stewart writes the date on the bottom of each jar since it's easy to forget how long these ingredients have been in the pantry. If you make your own labels, also consider adding dates to jars of tea leaves and other items that might take a while to finish.