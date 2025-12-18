Ditch Dated Backsplashes: Transform Your Kitchen With Joanna Gaines' Timeless Favorite
You know that moment when you're standing at the counter, waiting for the coffee to brew, and your eyes start wandering over to the backsplash? Suddenly the once-trendy tile that came with the house looks tired. The grout lines are darker than you remember, a few tiles look more "vintage" than intentional, and that chipped corner you've been ignoring for months is now the only thing you can see. Even the most stylish designs eventually start to show their age. And when they do, you start to notice. So, when is it time to swap yours out? Usually it's when your tile has gotten run-down or damaged or when you're craving a fresh look. Updating a backsplash is one of the easiest ways to give your kitchen a mini-makeover, and if the choices seem overwhelming, HGTV's Joanna Gaines comes to the rescue with a reliable, classic option: The subway tile.
On Instagram, @joannagaines says subway tile is her favorite, calling it "timeless." Commenters agree, with one saying "We did our kitchen in subway and love it." Another one of Gaines' fans adds that it's her "...favorite tile. Classic, clean, beautiful!" One commenter found herself asking if subway tiles would ever go out of style, finally saying, "We decided it wouldn't." Gaines' photos of her white subway tiles paired with white marbled countertops inspired other commenters looking for kitchen backsplash ideas and inspiration, with one midway through a remodeling declaring, "...after seeing some of your pictures, we are (definitely) going with subway tile and white cabinets".
How to use subway tiles in your kitchen backsplash
Subway tiles have been around for well over 100 years, and these long, rectangular tiles have a clean, unfussy look that somehow manages to feel both classic and modern at the same time. They're simple, versatile, and bring an easy sense of order to a space. These 3-inch-by-6-inch tiles are usually placed in neat horizontal courses, with every row intentionally shifted so its joints align with the center of the tiles below for that classic brick-style look, which is called the running bond pattern.
If you're thinking that subway tiles might be boring, think again. There are so many ways to use this shiny tile. For example, a simple stacked layout, whether vertical or horizontal, creates clean, modern lines with vertical stacks drawing the eye upward and horizontal stacks stretching a room visually. If you want to try something different, consider bold color versus just white as that is a gorgeous backsplash trend expected in 2026. Or attempt a different pattern. Herringbone delivers the most drama, weaving tiles into bold, angled V-shapes for instant impact. And for something unique without getting complicated, a basketweave pattern pairs horizontal and vertical tiles in simple frames, giving the space a fresh twist while remaining easy to install. With the right imagination, there are many subway tile kitchen backsplash ideas that can work in any space.