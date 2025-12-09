The Fast-Growing Fruit Tree That Will Thrive On Your Patio
Adding greenery is a wonderful way to create a beautiful outdoor space, and even the smallest urban patio can become a tropical paradise with a potted tree that not only brings visual interest but bears fresh exotic fruit. The common guava (Psidium guajava) is a fast-growing evergreen tree native to Central and South America that is easy to care for and perfectly happy growing in a container on your sunny patio.
While guava trees can grow to 20 feet or more in the wild, this evergreen can be kept to a manageable shrub size perfect for your outdoor space if pruned regularly, similar to other fruit trees that can be grown in containers. Guava trees are full of oblong, silver-green leaves that stay on all year long and also have a variety of interesting medicinal uses.
The fruit is the real star of this tree, however, and even a small potted shrub can grow some tasty produce. Round or oval-shaped guavas are covered by edible green or yellow skin, with pink or white insides that are rich in Vitamin C and can be scooped out and juiced or enjoyed simply by biting into the fruit like you would an apple. There are many cultivars of the common guava that have slightly different colors and flavors. A similar species, the strawberry guava (Psidium cattleianum) can also be grown in containers, but is considered potentially invasive in Texas, Florida, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
Caring for your potted guava tree
Planting guava in a pot means you can grow it almost anywhere if your patio has enough sun, and if you protect this tropical tree from cold temperatures. Choose a large, easy-draining pot suitable for container gardening and put it in a spot that gets at least between six and eight hours of full sun daily. Guava trees aren't too picky about soil type as long as it is well-draining and slightly acidic. You'll need to fertilize your little tree throughout the summer with a "10-10-10" balanced fertilizer to give it the nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium it needs for healthy growth and fruit production.
Water regularly to keep your guava tree's soil moist but not water-logged, and watch out for cold weather. While these trees are hardy to around 30 degrees, you'll want to bring them inside for colder nights and days. It takes at least two or three years of care before your potted guava tree will start to bear fruit, though it could be longer if you have a younger plant.
Your guavas are ready to harvest when their skin starts to turn yellow and they are slightly soft to the touch. They will also emit a lovely sweet, slightly earthy aroma when ready to be eaten. This should bring another level of enjoyment to your patio space.