The Fast-Growing Fruit Tree That Will Thrive On Your Patio

Adding greenery is a wonderful way to create a beautiful outdoor space, and even the smallest urban patio can become a tropical paradise with a potted tree that not only brings visual interest but bears fresh exotic fruit. The common guava (Psidium guajava) is a fast-growing evergreen tree native to Central and South America that is easy to care for and perfectly happy growing in a container on your sunny patio.

While guava trees can grow to 20 feet or more in the wild, this evergreen can be kept to a manageable shrub size perfect for your outdoor space if pruned regularly, similar to other fruit trees that can be grown in containers. Guava trees are full of oblong, silver-green leaves that stay on all year long and also have a variety of interesting medicinal uses.

The fruit is the real star of this tree, however, and even a small potted shrub can grow some tasty produce. Round or oval-shaped guavas are covered by edible green or yellow skin, with pink or white insides that are rich in Vitamin C and can be scooped out and juiced or enjoyed simply by biting into the fruit like you would an apple. There are many cultivars of the common guava that have slightly different colors and flavors. A similar species, the strawberry guava (Psidium cattleianum) can also be grown in containers, but is considered potentially invasive in Texas, Florida, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.