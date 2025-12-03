Don't Wait: 10 Plants To Prune In December For A Healthier Spring Garden

Most gardening tasks are completed during spring and summer, since most deciduous plants start to settle into dormancy in fall and winter. However, pruning is one important aspect of garden care that is sometimes better to do in the chilly season. Not all vegetation thrives with winter pruning, so it's important to know your specific greenery's needs. For the plants that do need to be pruned in winter, the benefits are simple. These are dormant, so the pruning won't cause excess stress or stimulate immediate growth. You can check out this guide on how and when to prune 50 different plants, but if you only want to know what to prune right now, these should be top priority.

It's important to note, though, that plants follow seasons, not months. December is a great time for pruning across most of the U.S., but your exact schedule will be determined by the local weather. Make sure your plants are fully dormant before pruning. There shouldn't be any green leaves or new growth. You also want to avoid pruning when it is too cold, as branches can dry out and become brittle, making them more prone to damage. The weather should be cold but still above 25 degrees Fahrenheit, so check your weather forecast.