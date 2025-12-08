Ditch Red And Green: Joanna Gaines' Whimsical Christmas Tree Is A Holiday Showstopper
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sure, red and green are classic Christmas colors. Green represents the life and rebirth of nature, even during the darkest part of the year — think evergreens covered in a blanket of white snow. And red showcases the warmth of the season, like a fire crackling in the hearth or the joy of the festivities. But that doesn't mean you have to always focus on those two colors when you're decorating your tree. Soft pastels, sparkling metallics, and winter whites can all add a festive twist to tradition and bring just as much magic to the season. In fact, on Instagram, Joanna Gaines just showcased one of her trees that she's calling "glimmery gold goodness" with its twinkling gold lights and ornaments. A golden, velvet tree skirt completes the look.
To find similar ornaments to what Gaines used, Magnolia sells this set of three Enchanted Finial Glass Ornaments in amber and this Mercury Glass and Gold Botanical Ornament Set; alternatively, you can check out the DN Deconation Mercury Glass Ornaments on Amazon. Consider adding extra sparkle with the Winter Splendor Garland from Magnolia or the DearHouse Christmas Glitter Berry Stems on Amazon. On Instagram, Gaines' followers showed a lot of love for this tree. "Your Christmas tree is STUNNING!" one said. Another pointed out, "Gorgeous tree! Love a good twinkle," proving a modern Christmas tree idea can be just as merry and bright as traditional red and green.
How to choose a color palette for your Christmas tree
Why is gold so popular? It is classic, so you'll rarely tire of it. And if you don't have a ton of excess lights, gold does double duty by adding a glitter effect through reflection. When you're dressing up your Christmas tree, think of it like getting ready for a holiday party: a few well-chosen colors go a long way. Most trees look their best when you keep the palette tight and use a small handful of shades that play nicely together. Two or three main tones, maybe with a hint of something soft or shimmery woven in, usually give the whole tree a calm, intentional feel instead of a "Santa's workshop exploded" vibe. And if you're someone who loves a monochromatic look, such as all whites or blues, that can be stunning, too.
The easiest way to land on your palette is to start with something that already makes you smile. Maybe it's a ribbon you couldn't resist, an ornament you've had for years, a holiday card you love, or a tree you admired once at a friend's house. Let those colors lead the way. Another trick: decide on the general mood or story you want your tree to tell and let that theme point you toward colors that naturally fit the vibe. Once you lock in your palette, everything else tends to fall into place. Now use these budget-friendly ways to create the trendiest tree.