Ditch Red And Green: Joanna Gaines' Whimsical Christmas Tree Is A Holiday Showstopper

Why is gold so popular? It is classic, so you'll rarely tire of it. And if you don't have a ton of excess lights, gold does double duty by adding a glitter effect through reflection. When you're dressing up your Christmas tree, think of it like getting ready for a holiday party: a few well-chosen colors go a long way. Most trees look their best when you keep the palette tight and use a small handful of shades that play nicely together. Two or three main tones, maybe with a hint of something soft or shimmery woven in, usually give the whole tree a calm, intentional feel instead of a "Santa's workshop exploded" vibe. And if you're someone who loves a monochromatic look, such as all whites or blues, that can be stunning, too.

The easiest way to land on your palette is to start with something that already makes you smile. Maybe it's a ribbon you couldn't resist, an ornament you've had for years, a holiday card you love, or a tree you admired once at a friend's house. Let those colors lead the way. Another trick: decide on the general mood or story you want your tree to tell and let that theme point you toward colors that naturally fit the vibe. Once you lock in your palette, everything else tends to fall into place. Now use these budget-friendly ways to create the trendiest tree.