Can You Use Vinyl Flooring In Your Garage? Here's What You Need To Know

Instinct probably tells you that vinyl flooring can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, including whatever you throw on your garage floor. Vinyl is, at least in part, the stuff your drain pipes are probably made of, and it should have no trouble with spills, a little humidity, or a hot day, right? However, everything is more complicated than it seems, and vinyl flooring not only has different characteristics than other plastics and even PVC, but the term "vinyl flooring" doesn't even describe a single thing. Every type will work for a garage floor in the right circumstances, and none of them will work in the wrong circumstances.

Different types of vinyl flooring, unsurprisingly, have different qualities and purposes, and there are a few of them. At a minimum, you have luxury vinyl plank (LVP) and tile (LVT) flooring, sheet vinyl flooring, and vinyl composition tile (VCT). Figuring out which are acceptable for a garage floor means grokking how each handles the common problems associated with garage spaces: heavy loads, wild temperature fluctuations, and uncontrolled humidity and moisture coming up through a concrete slab.

Because "vinyl flooring" means so many different things, you'll occasionally see flooring companies recommending against using the particular types of vinyl they sell (often click-lock LVP) in garages, without regard to how other types of vinyl perform. For example, you might sometimes read that LVP (possibly just called "vinyl") can be sensitive to chemical spills, expands and contracts mercilessly with temperature changes, won't stay glued down in high humidity, and will just slip right out from under a car.