Homeowners Urged To Put A Glass & Paper In The Sink Before Vacation (It's Not As Weird As It Sounds)

It's normal to feel a little apprehension when returning home from vacation. After all, there are lots of ways to instantly erase all the relaxation and reinvigoration your getaway supplied. One of these — not the most serious, but certainly a big "unwelcome home" — is when you open your front door to the stench of sewer gases. And this turns out to be a shock that's usually super easy to prevent.

Picture it: The kids are in the car and the luggage is spilling out of the trunk. You're an hour late, and you'll have to skip some sightseeing to make it to your hotel, B&B, ferry, or whatever else on time. But after everyone else is out of the house, take the time to pour a glass of water down your sink drain, lay a damp paper towel flat over the drain, and place the empty glass on it before heading out the door.

This simple trick works by keeping your P-trap from drying out while you're away. When you run water down most household drains, some of that water gets held in the drain's P-shaped curve, effectively using your water to stop septic and sewer gas odors from backing up into the house. (It's also an easy fix for a common septic tank issue that sometimes turns out not to really be a septic tank issue at all.) Really, a sink's P-trap is a bit of genius. It works without any moving parts and functions automatically when you simply use the plumbing. On the other hand, it's a pretty low-fi system that doesn't handle exceptions well.