Homeowner Shares When A Free New Roof Isn't Worth It: 'Are All Of My Neighbors Committing Insurance Fraud?'

Unless you live in a neighborhood with more drama than a Netflix series, the question "Are all of my neighbors committing insurance fraud?" isn't likely to come up, but leave it to Reddit to ask the unexpected questions. In a conversation that's not nearly as unusual as it should be, Redditors are talking about roofers in vinyl-wrapped, $100,000 pickups who flood some neighborhoods after big storms. According to the legend, these guys knock on your door and offer to convince your insurance company to replace your roof for free, whether you're entitled to it or not.

What's really going on here is very different, though, and at least half of the Redditors know it. Insurers are not trying to lose money, and these companies are chock-full of very smart people who aren't about to pay out $11,000 (the national average price of a roof replacement) if they can get out of it, which is part of what they pay adjusters for. Common roofing scams targeting an insurer will have an uphill battle because insurers are aware of their tactics (like using a hammer to replicate what looks like hail damage, for example). The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) conducts hands-on research to differentiate between real storm damage and faked damage, and the insurer's adjuster is there to sniff out any attempt to misrepresent the cause, nature, and severity of the damage.

Who, then, are the sketchy roofers trying to fool? In "Rounders," Mike McDermott said, "If you can't spot the sucker in the first half hour at the table, then you are the sucker." When it comes to roof replacements, there are a number of ways you could find yourself in the sucker's chair.