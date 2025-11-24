Is Sugar Water The Secret To A Thriving Christmas Cactus? Here's The Truth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping a Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii) thriving throughout the holidays is usually a breeze. These hardy tropical succulents reliably bloom vibrant pink and red flowers to match your mid-winter decorations, and with proper care, they should stay healthy all season. But if your blooms aren't popping as you hoped, you might be tempted to fall for an old myth about adding sugar water to your Christmas cactus pot. But don't do it. You'll be causing more harm than good, and there are better ways to encourage a Christmas cactus to deliver its gifts of holiday blooms.

How the sugar water idea began is a bit of a mystery. Social media is full of claims that adding some of the sweet stuff is a sure thing to encourage blooming, but these claims are unsubstantiated. According to experts, adding sugar water can actually inhibit the ability of a Christmas cactus to absorb important nutrients. It can also cause fungi and disease to grow in your soil and can attract pests like ants and gnats. In general, plants do not grow better with sugar water, but there are some key Christmas cactus care tips to ensure healthy growth.