Joanna Gaines' Half-Decorated Vintage Christmas Tree Has Everyone Talking

Creating a festive spirit for the holidays is part of what sets you up for the joy, family get-togethers, and memory-making to come. And you might have the perfect vision for a glittering gold tree decked with sparkling ornaments or a classic candy cane design with crisp whites and ruby reds popping in front of cherry-colored lights. Or maybe you're inspired by these celebrity Christmas trees. But sometimes the best parts of decorating are letting members of your family provide inspiration as you create some lasting moments in the process. That's what Joanna Gaines learned when her son's request for date night with mom included decking a vintage-inspired tree. And even though it was only half-full of ornaments before they ran out, it delivered major whimsy and charm.

On Instagram, Gaines shared the decorating "date" with her youngest son, Crew, and it went viral. People loved that it was a raw, real moment between mother and son as they dined on Kraft Mac & Cheese and hung ornaments. "You definitely have to take advantage of these moments cause before you know it, he'll be asking for the car keys," one commenter wrote.

In another post, Gaines shared what her tree looked like from the side with only the front decorated. Some fans loved getting to see firsthand that the "Mini Reni" star's projects don't always go according to plan, but Gaines wasn't ready to call her front-loaded tree a decorating fail. "I'm probably gonna just tell my kids it's the new trend until I find more ornaments to finish this one," she joked in her caption. Many of her followers found this hilarious. "Watch it actually become a trend just because Joanna did it," one quipped.