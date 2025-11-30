Joanna Gaines' Half-Decorated Vintage Christmas Tree Has Everyone Talking
Creating a festive spirit for the holidays is part of what sets you up for the joy, family get-togethers, and memory-making to come. And you might have the perfect vision for a glittering gold tree decked with sparkling ornaments or a classic candy cane design with crisp whites and ruby reds popping in front of cherry-colored lights. Or maybe you're inspired by these celebrity Christmas trees. But sometimes the best parts of decorating are letting members of your family provide inspiration as you create some lasting moments in the process. That's what Joanna Gaines learned when her son's request for date night with mom included decking a vintage-inspired tree. And even though it was only half-full of ornaments before they ran out, it delivered major whimsy and charm.
On Instagram, Gaines shared the decorating "date" with her youngest son, Crew, and it went viral. People loved that it was a raw, real moment between mother and son as they dined on Kraft Mac & Cheese and hung ornaments. "You definitely have to take advantage of these moments cause before you know it, he'll be asking for the car keys," one commenter wrote.
In another post, Gaines shared what her tree looked like from the side with only the front decorated. Some fans loved getting to see firsthand that the "Mini Reni" star's projects don't always go according to plan, but Gaines wasn't ready to call her front-loaded tree a decorating fail. "I'm probably gonna just tell my kids it's the new trend until I find more ornaments to finish this one," she joked in her caption. Many of her followers found this hilarious. "Watch it actually become a trend just because Joanna did it," one quipped.
Vintage-inspired tree decorations take you back in time but not style
Joanna Gaines might not actually start a half-decorated tree trend, but remember those paper ornaments the kids made for you? Or those delicate, tiny, colorful bulbs that glitter and make you think of your grandma's Christmas tree? That's exactly what Gaines' tree inspires. Some call it "kitsch" with shiny, bright decorations like mercury glass ornaments in bright blues or magentas and lametta tinsel, those shimmering strands that catch every light and add extra sparkle. What really drives the trend home? All the colors. You don't have to rely on traditional Christmas colors. You can merge vibrant hues together in a whimsical fashion. Take inspiration from these 17 Christmas color schemes that go beyond red and green. As one commenter said on Gaines' Instagram post, "Making memories for our kids is the best part. Vintage ornaments are full of memories of holidays past, and teaching our kids to like the old as well as the new is wonderful."
Another word used to describe this trend is "retro." You are embracing a nostalgic joy from childhood, while reminiscing and inspiring traditions that can be passed on to the next generation. Some are also describing it as whimsical and "maximalist," where fun takes center stage with oversized ornaments, bright baubles, and tons of spirit and energy. As you embrace this trend, don't forget to finish your tree off with a unique Christmas tree topper.