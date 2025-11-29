This Cheap Household Staple Is A Game-Changer For Removing Toilet Bowl Stains
Cleaning your bathroom isn't pleasant, and when you remember that your toilet bowl also has to be cleaned, you may find yourself grossed out by the prospect. However, you cannot ignore the toilet bowl, however tempting it may be, because it will start looking dirty, can lead to unpleasant smells, and it can even become a health concern. These stains are caused by buildup of minerals and bacteria, but luckily, removing that buildup is quite easy if you clean your bathroom with WD-40.
Instead of using toxic chemicals, which can remove the shine of your toilet bowl over time, you can use a Multi-use WD-40 spray to help you easily clean up the rust, minerals, and bacteria that form in your toilet bowls. This works by loosening the rust and lime deposits, making them easy to wipe away. To properly use WD-40 in your toilet bowl, just spray the inside of the bowl and let it sit for a minute or two. For particularly tough stains, you can let it sit longer. Once the spray has had a chance to loosen the gross material, you can use your toilet brush to wipe the WD-40 away, taking the lime, rust and bacteria with it. If you really want to be proactive and efficient with your cleaning, use the waiting time to wipe something else down.
Considerations for using WD-40 in your toilet bowl
WD-40 has tons of surprising uses around your home. However, when you're cleaning your toilet with it you should make sure not to flush it down the toilet. If you repeatedly flush WD-40, over time you can degrade certain pieces of your plumbing. To avoid flushing the WD-40 and more effectively clean your toilet, you should first empty the toilet bowl of water by flushing the toilet and shutting off the water flow valve while the bowl is empty. This way, the water is all the way down and you can clean more of the bowl. Once the WD-40 sets, thoroughly wipe it all off with your toilet brush and then flush the toilet.
To make sure you're actually cleaning your toilet bowl when you pull out the WD-40, you need to make sure you know how to clean a toilet brush so you're not just inadvertently spreading bacteria around with it. After every use, take the time to thoroughly clean your brush to prevent bacteria growth. To clean your brush, you should start by soaking it in a disinfectant and then carefully rinsing. Then, with hot soap and water, scrub all the bristles before rinsing and letting the brush dry completely. By cleaning your toilet brush, you can effectively use it with WD-40 to get your toilet bowl sparkling.