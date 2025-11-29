This Cheap Household Staple Is A Game-Changer For Removing Toilet Bowl Stains

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cleaning your bathroom isn't pleasant, and when you remember that your toilet bowl also has to be cleaned, you may find yourself grossed out by the prospect. However, you cannot ignore the toilet bowl, however tempting it may be, because it will start looking dirty, can lead to unpleasant smells, and it can even become a health concern. These stains are caused by buildup of minerals and bacteria, but luckily, removing that buildup is quite easy if you clean your bathroom with WD-40.

Instead of using toxic chemicals, which can remove the shine of your toilet bowl over time, you can use a Multi-use WD-40 spray to help you easily clean up the rust, minerals, and bacteria that form in your toilet bowls. This works by loosening the rust and lime deposits, making them easy to wipe away. To properly use WD-40 in your toilet bowl, just spray the inside of the bowl and let it sit for a minute or two. For particularly tough stains, you can let it sit longer. Once the spray has had a chance to loosen the gross material, you can use your toilet brush to wipe the WD-40 away, taking the lime, rust and bacteria with it. If you really want to be proactive and efficient with your cleaning, use the waiting time to wipe something else down.