What Happens If You Add Coffee Grounds To Your Blueberry Plants?

If you are lucky enough have a garden where you can grow delicious blueberries, you already know the delights of picking these plump little flavor bombs each summer. A variety of blueberries (Vaccinium spp.) can be grown throughout the United States, from the common highbush blueberry (Vaccinium corymbosum) in the east to the bog blueberry (Vaccinium uliginosum) that thrives along the West Coast. Whatever type you grow, if you want more berries to fill your basket, you may have heard that adding spent coffee grounds is a great way to improve your harvest. But does coffee actually work to enhance those blueberry bushes?

While it is true that many plants love coffee just as much as you do, the benefits using spent grounds around your blueberry bushes may not be what you imagine. A long-standing myth is that adding coffee grounds will raise the acidity of your soil, and since blueberry bushes love acidic soil, it would seem to follow that adding grounds would be helpful. But coffee grounds don't have any acid-enhancing benefits. Brewed grounds are actually close to pH neutral, and adding them to soil won't significantly do much to soil acidity. But there are some benefits that can be derived from adding coffee grounds to your blueberry patch, if you apply them thoughtfully.