The Clever Hack Martha Stewart Uses To Keep Pantry Shelves Tidy

When you want to organize a pantry, establishing a solid storage system will only go so far. It's also important to keep the shelves clean and free of debris. However, this can be difficult, as pantry shelves are prone to scratches, spills, and other messes due to all the items they hold. Instead of regularly taking everything out and cleaning the shelves (or worse, letting the mess accumulate over time), take a tip from celebrity chef and organization expert Martha Stewart and line your pantry with freezer paper. It might sound unconventional, but it's one of the first steps to creating a no-fail kitchen pantry that's neat and tidy.

If you're unfamiliar with freezer paper, it's a heavy-duty paper used to wrap food, like raw meats and cheese. One side of the paper has a non-stick plastic coating, which keeps out moisture and air. This makes it excellent for protecting food in the freezer, but you're not limited to this purpose. As Martha Stewart shared on her blog, she uses freezer paper to line her butler's pantry, where she stores fine dishes — though you can certainly use it in food pantries too. The idea is an inexpensive, hassle-free alternative to adhesive shelf liners, which can be a nuisance to apply. Plus, you can simply toss and replace the freezer paper when it gets dirty or worn out, making cleaning a breeze. Martha Stewart says that she changes it out annually to keep your pantry and her dishes in great shape. As with all kitchen organization hacks, there are some things to keep in mind when using this trick.