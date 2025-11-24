The Clever Hack Martha Stewart Uses To Keep Pantry Shelves Tidy
When you want to organize a pantry, establishing a solid storage system will only go so far. It's also important to keep the shelves clean and free of debris. However, this can be difficult, as pantry shelves are prone to scratches, spills, and other messes due to all the items they hold. Instead of regularly taking everything out and cleaning the shelves (or worse, letting the mess accumulate over time), take a tip from celebrity chef and organization expert Martha Stewart and line your pantry with freezer paper. It might sound unconventional, but it's one of the first steps to creating a no-fail kitchen pantry that's neat and tidy.
If you're unfamiliar with freezer paper, it's a heavy-duty paper used to wrap food, like raw meats and cheese. One side of the paper has a non-stick plastic coating, which keeps out moisture and air. This makes it excellent for protecting food in the freezer, but you're not limited to this purpose. As Martha Stewart shared on her blog, she uses freezer paper to line her butler's pantry, where she stores fine dishes — though you can certainly use it in food pantries too. The idea is an inexpensive, hassle-free alternative to adhesive shelf liners, which can be a nuisance to apply. Plus, you can simply toss and replace the freezer paper when it gets dirty or worn out, making cleaning a breeze. Martha Stewart says that she changes it out annually to keep your pantry and her dishes in great shape. As with all kitchen organization hacks, there are some things to keep in mind when using this trick.
How Martha Stewart uses freezer paper to keep her pantry tidy
First, remove everything from your pantry, including spice organizers and food containers. Clean the shelves to remove any debris, dust, and crumbs. If your pantry is made of wood, consider using a gentle homemade wood cleaner. Next, measure the length and width of each shelf. Roll out the freezer paper on a flat surface, like a table, then place heavy objects (such as books or canned goods) to ensure it stays flat. Cut the paper to size, making sure to use sharp scissors for a clean cut. If you're concerned about cutting a straight edge, use a ruler to draw a straight line with a pencil, then cut along the line. Finally, place the freezer paper on the corresponding shelf, making sure the shiny side is facing upward so it can repel moisture. Finish by returning the items to the pantry.
Note that you don't have to cut one large sheet per shelf; you can prepare multiple smaller sheets and place them side by side. This is helpful if certain parts of your shelf are more prone to spills or moisture. So, if an accidental mess happens, you can switch out the affected portion instead of cutting another big sheet.Worried about the freezer paper moving around? Add a strip of double-sided tape to each corner of the freezer paper, which will add extra security.