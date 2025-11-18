Costco Fans Can't Stop Raving About This Top-Rated Holiday Find For Their Front Doors

Your front door is one important area you don't want to neglect when styling your exterior, and this doesn't change once the holiday season rolls around. Come winter time, it's just as important to keep up your curb appeal, including ways to style your front door. As the entryway to your home, your front door's decor is the introduction to the aesthetic of the rest of your home, and it's the first chance you get to set the tone for your holiday spirit. Whether you're big and bold with lots of bright colors or prefer a more calm and subdued winter wonderland, there is one holiday item that is the reigning champ of front door decor: the holiday wreath. Perhaps not surprisingly, the beloved retail giant, Costco, has some holiday wreaths that dedicated customers are absolutely raving about (and have year after year).

Wreaths are the quintessential front door decoration for winter festivities and fun, and with customers leaving reviews like, "They are exquisite and worth every penny," it's no wonder people are flocking to this product. Costco offers a few different fresh wreath options in 22-inch and 28-inch sizes, with pricing at $22.69, $44.99, and a 2-pack for $69.99. Each of these products is a fresh wreath, including cedar incense accents, pinecones, and faux berry clusters. They've been loved by customers for their quality and cost-effectiveness.