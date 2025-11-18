Costco Fans Can't Stop Raving About This Top-Rated Holiday Find For Their Front Doors
Your front door is one important area you don't want to neglect when styling your exterior, and this doesn't change once the holiday season rolls around. Come winter time, it's just as important to keep up your curb appeal, including ways to style your front door. As the entryway to your home, your front door's decor is the introduction to the aesthetic of the rest of your home, and it's the first chance you get to set the tone for your holiday spirit. Whether you're big and bold with lots of bright colors or prefer a more calm and subdued winter wonderland, there is one holiday item that is the reigning champ of front door decor: the holiday wreath. Perhaps not surprisingly, the beloved retail giant, Costco, has some holiday wreaths that dedicated customers are absolutely raving about (and have year after year).
Wreaths are the quintessential front door decoration for winter festivities and fun, and with customers leaving reviews like, "They are exquisite and worth every penny," it's no wonder people are flocking to this product. Costco offers a few different fresh wreath options in 22-inch and 28-inch sizes, with pricing at $22.69, $44.99, and a 2-pack for $69.99. Each of these products is a fresh wreath, including cedar incense accents, pinecones, and faux berry clusters. They've been loved by customers for their quality and cost-effectiveness.
Costco's wreaths are loved for their quality
Holiday wreaths are beloved for their versatility — they can be altered to fit literally any holiday, low cost, and ability to add important texture and oftentimes scent to your holiday decorations (not to mention their sense of nostalgia). Costco's wreath collection, in particular, seems to be popular for all of these reasons. Plus, their wreaths are made from fresh foliage with minimal accents, which makes them appeal to a wider audience. You can easily use them as subtle decor on your door, or incorporate some personal flare with things like ribbon, leaves, ornaments, etc.
For any fresh decor, it's important to know how long it will last; you don't want it decaying before the holiday arrives. According to customers, you won't have to worry about that with these wreaths. One commenter on Instagram states that they bought their wreath in late November, placed it on their exterior door, and, with a few spritzes of water throughout the season, the wreath lasted until late January. With its fan-documented longevity and reasonable price, Costco's product could be a great winter wreath to carry you through the holiday season. You can search online, as some can be delivered or are available for same-day pickup, but, with their popularity, your best bet to snag one may be to head to your closest Costco. Happy wreath hunting!