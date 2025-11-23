Grow Endless Thanksgiving Cactus Plants With One Effortless Propagation Tip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hosting a big Thanksgiving meal comes with a lot of work... but also some perks. You may receive a host gift, for example — and one of the more popular tokens of appreciation this time of year is the Thanksgiving cactus (Schlumbergera truncata). With their segmented leaves and showy blooms of pink, white or yellow, these hardy tropical succulents bring some brightness to the season. Known for being easy to care for throughout the holiday season, these cacti are also the gifts that keep on giving due to their ability to propagate. In fact, you can regenerate a whole new plant using nothing more than some leaf segments and water.

Like the Christmas cactus, a Thanksgiving cactus is easy to clone once it has finished blooming, which is usually by spring. Then, you can use cuttings to create entirely new plants. To do this, start by pinching and gently twisting off a length of a few leaf segments at the spot where they join the next segment. The key to preparing your segments for successful regrowth is to first allow these cuttings to heal by laying them in a shady spot to air dry for a couple of days. Once they form a hardened callus at the pinched-off point, they will be ready to be propagated in water.