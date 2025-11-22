Aldi's $8.99 50-Piece Food Storage Set Is An Affordable Rubbermaid Alternative

With the holidays looming just around the corner, you're sure to be busy with all manner of parties, gift buying, cooking, and more. While there are a lot of things to get done during this time, there's one thing you might not think about but will come in handy this season: an efficient food storage set. With all of the cheery get-togethers, there's no doubt you'll be dealing with loads of extra food. Instead of all that going to waste, make sure you've got storage to sneak home some leftovers (or send them home with guests if you're feeling generous). A nice food storage set could be just another cost during this already expensive time, but, as a boon to us all, we've come across the Crofton 50-piece Food Storage Set from Aldi that passes as a successful dupe of its much more expensive Rubbermaid counterpart.

Rubbermaid is certainly a trusted household name when it comes to food storage, and that is reflected in its price. A 50-piece food storage set from this brand currently costs $39.87 from retail giants like Walmart. On the flip side, Aldi's comparable storage dupe is the same size set for a fraction of the cost.