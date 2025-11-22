Aldi's $8.99 50-Piece Food Storage Set Is An Affordable Rubbermaid Alternative
With the holidays looming just around the corner, you're sure to be busy with all manner of parties, gift buying, cooking, and more. While there are a lot of things to get done during this time, there's one thing you might not think about but will come in handy this season: an efficient food storage set. With all of the cheery get-togethers, there's no doubt you'll be dealing with loads of extra food. Instead of all that going to waste, make sure you've got storage to sneak home some leftovers (or send them home with guests if you're feeling generous). A nice food storage set could be just another cost during this already expensive time, but, as a boon to us all, we've come across the Crofton 50-piece Food Storage Set from Aldi that passes as a successful dupe of its much more expensive Rubbermaid counterpart.
Rubbermaid is certainly a trusted household name when it comes to food storage, and that is reflected in its price. A 50-piece food storage set from this brand currently costs $39.87 from retail giants like Walmart. On the flip side, Aldi's comparable storage dupe is the same size set for a fraction of the cost.
Aldi's Crofton versus Rubbermaid- what you need to know
Both Rubbermaid's 50-piece set and Aldi's Crofton 50-piece dupe include a wide variety of containers, with small sizes that would work for items like sauces or snacks, as well as larger sizes for heftier food items. Both products are freezer and microwave safe, plus they're made from a type of plastic that's dishwasher safe as well (though Aldi's specifies top-rack only!). Crofton's set also boasts lids that conveniently snap onto the bases for easy storage.
As you'd expect, there are a few differences in these sets aside from price. Rubbermaid advertises its hefty materials and BPA-free status, but Aldi's Crofton product leaves out these details. If color is a deal breaker for you, the Rubbermaid set comes in red, while Aldi's is blue. The size options for both are fairly comparable, but Aldi's set does include one nifty piece that includes a partition, plus a container to store the entire set. It's also worth noting that as Aldi's store brand, Crofton products can't be found elsewhere, and in-store availability can vary by location, while Rubbermaid is virtually always available online. The bottom line is that you don't need to feel limited to fancy pants food storage options if a less expensive set meets your needs.