Brilliant Teen's Home Safety Invention Rethinks Traditional Deadbolts: How It Works

Don't be alarmed, but there's a pretty good chance your home's deadbolt locks aren't doing much to protect you from anyone who's determined to get in and knows the right place to kick. The problem is that a traditional deadbolt focuses all of the force of a kick in a small area of the door frame, which is weaker than the door itself or the surrounding framing. There are also several ways to address this vulnerability, and one option is a device called The Door Bull.

This simple device, called The Door Bull, was invented by Ayush Sidapara, an Arizona high school student who says that some break-ins in his neighborhood and nearby school shooter threats got him thinking about the shortcomings of ordinary deadbolts. The solution Sidapara devised aims to supplement everyday locks rather than replace them. The device starts with a plate that looks a bit like an elaborate strike plate secured with long screws. The plate holds the main part of the Door Bull, an aluminum device that interlocks with the plate and pushes against both the door and the door frame when someone attempts to open the door.

The Door Bull has a lot going for it. It's effective, by all accounts, and it's certainly easy to install. But given all the options available to homeowners and renters, one key attribute of The Door Bull is the aesthetic. Sidapara describes more traditional barricade locks as "dystopian-looking," and they do call to mind a time and place in America where city dwellers might think of crime as more of an inevitability than a worry. The Door Bull is sleek and relatively unobtrusive compared to these other heavy-duty locks.