Goodbye Bathtubs: A Sleek New Bathroom Design Trend Is Completely Taking Over

Getting rid of your bathtub and opting for a groutless shower makes for a one-two punch of an upgrade. Removing the tub will instantly free up space and lean your bathroom's aesthetic into something more sleek and minimalistic. Follow up by installing groutless walls, and you've got yourself the perfect backdrop for a sleek and airy bathroom.

Your design options may seem more limited as you can't create the patterns that smaller tiles allow for, but there's still a lot of variety to be found with groutless materials. Cultured marble slabs come in beautiful variations that will give your shower some impressive visual interest. Or, use painted porcelain to create a minimalist shower that feels like something out of a fever dream. Though these slabs will cost more than traditional tile up front, they make up for it with their longevity and the benefits of less maintenance — say goodbye to scrubbing that grout clean!

If you don't want to get rid of your bathtub, there are some combo options you can try out. For example, if you've got the space — and the budget — you can look into some luxurious marble tub ideas; adding one of these to your bathroom alongside a groutless shower will give you the very best of both worlds.