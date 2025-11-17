Goodbye Bathtubs: A Sleek New Bathroom Design Trend Is Completely Taking Over
Bathroom design is constantly evolving, but each new trend is anchored by the need to create a space that's relaxing, organized, and efficient. One new trend that's quickly taking over checks off all these important boxes while tossing out a popular mainstay — the bathtub. That's right, gone are the days of soaking in a luxurious bubble bath channeling "Pretty Woman." Now, the bathtub is becoming a bathroom design trend that's on its way out, making way for a much more elevated design choice: groutless showers.
So, what is a "groutless" shower? It's exactly what the name implies. These types of showers are made from large slabs of materials like porcelain, cultured marble, stone, and engineered stone. Traditional shower tiles range from very small penny tiles to larger subway tiles; either way, they use grout to seal together each tile and prevent moisture from getting in. Groutless showers, however, use materials that don't need to be sealed in the same way. As you can imagine, this comes with a whole host of benefits, including less need for maintenance and the prevention of mold. The advantages don't stop there, either. This new trend also instantly elevates your bathroom's design to a sleeker, more elegant style.
Design tips for groutless showers
Getting rid of your bathtub and opting for a groutless shower makes for a one-two punch of an upgrade. Removing the tub will instantly free up space and lean your bathroom's aesthetic into something more sleek and minimalistic. Follow up by installing groutless walls, and you've got yourself the perfect backdrop for a sleek and airy bathroom.
Your design options may seem more limited as you can't create the patterns that smaller tiles allow for, but there's still a lot of variety to be found with groutless materials. Cultured marble slabs come in beautiful variations that will give your shower some impressive visual interest. Or, use painted porcelain to create a minimalist shower that feels like something out of a fever dream. Though these slabs will cost more than traditional tile up front, they make up for it with their longevity and the benefits of less maintenance — say goodbye to scrubbing that grout clean!
If you don't want to get rid of your bathtub, there are some combo options you can try out. For example, if you've got the space — and the budget — you can look into some luxurious marble tub ideas; adding one of these to your bathroom alongside a groutless shower will give you the very best of both worlds.