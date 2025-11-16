Martha Stewart's Genius Tip To Keep Kitchen Linens Neat And Wrinkle-Free

While this storage method is a great way to avoid wrinkled and crinkled kitchen linens, it isn't the only step you can take. In addition to using paper towel rolls, Martha Stewart suggests ironing your napkins before rolling them up. However, before ironing, you'll want to wash the linens — but maybe don't throw them in with any ol' load of laundry. To prevent wrinkles, do a small load of just napkins and kitchen towels, use cold water, and select your machine's gentle cycle. It also doesn't hurt to give the linens a good shake before you pop them in the dryer, as that can help release wrinkles and creases. Once your linens are out of the dryer, you can iron them before storing them with your paper towel tubes. When ironing your linens, you should use high heat with all resilient fabrics. If you have a delicate fabric, use low heat while ironing. Once you smooth all of the wrinkles out of the fabric, they should be ready to be rolled up and stored in a drawer.

Wrinkle-free dinner napkins certainly can look lovely on their own, but there are fun ways to display them. If you'd like to kick things up a bit, you can use your wrinkle-free linens to create swan dinner napkins. Or if you're looking for some chic linen accessories, these terracotta napkin rings are so easy to make.