This Decades-Old Christmas Decor Trend Is Making A Nostalgic Comeback In Today's Homes

Decorating for Christmas means you are reaching one of the most wondrous times, and there is not much better than making your home colorful, cozy, and festive for the holiday season. However, when it comes to making everything look perfect, from the tree to the mantle to the lights outside, knowing what will work well and mesh can be hard. That being said, tinsel, a truly classic Christmas decoration, is making its way back to being one of the most popular additions to a home after several years of being thought of as an outdated holiday home decor trend.

Tinsel is such an adaptable decoration, which is part of why it is making a comeback. You can use tinsel almost everywhere in your home, with its shiny and reflective nature adding an element of sparkle and whimsy to your decorations. The material itself is flexible, as you can cut it, glue it, tie it, and really do anything that your imagination can think of when it comes to decorating with tinsel. The freedom tinsel offers makes it an indispensable part of the handy Christmas decorations to ensure your holiday season is merry and bright.