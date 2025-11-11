Are Your Neighbor's Weeds Invading Your Yard? Here's What To Do

If you take pride in your lawn, you've probably got its care routine down to a science. You know enough lawn mowing tips to make you an expert, and you're a wizard at weed control. This can make it incredibly frustrating, though, when your neighbor's weeds start spreading onto your lawn. Even worse, if the weeds are rooted in your neighbor's lawn, then they're the one who's responsible for them, and you can't do anything to them without your neighbor's permission. Where things get tricky is when the weeds grow right on the line, and you aren't certain where the roots are located. With trees, you can trim branches that cross onto your side of the property line, but that won't work for weeds. So, what can you do?

The best place to start is by talking to your neighbor. Keep things polite — remember, they're not deliberately planting weeds in the hopes of ruining your beautiful lawn! Your neighbor may not be physically able to weed their lawn, or they may be interested in wildlife gardening and plan on growing a natural lawn. Of course, they could also just be uninterested in lawn care. Either way, there may be a compromise that keeps everyone happy and prevents future conflicts. For example, your neighbor may allow you to take care of weeds that are getting close to your lawn, or they might agree to split the cost of a shared fence between your properties.