Instantly Transform Dated Popcorn Ceilings With This Simple DIY—no Removal Needed

When you grow tired of your ugly popcorn ceilings, you may think that your only option is to remove them. These ceilings are difficult to clean, outdated, and susceptible to damage. However, instead of tearing them off entirely, you might find it much easier to refresh your popcorn ceiling with a new coat of paint and give it new life. Additionally, if there is asbestos in your ceiling, which, if your house was constructed or ceiling installed before 1978, there is a strong likelihood, painting over it could be a safer and more affordable alternative to hiring an expert to remove it.

Before you try this idea to cover your popcorn ceiling, you should test the ceiling for asbestos and assess the condition of your popcorn ceiling. If there is asbestos in your ceiling, it should only be an issue if your ceiling has tears or cuts that release the asbestos into the air. If the asbestos is present, but the ceiling is in good condition, you should be able to carefully paint over it.

To complete this project, you will need safety masks and glasses, painter's tape, and plastic sheets to protect yourself and your home. You will need a roller and an extension pole to reach the ceiling, and the roller nap should be either ⅜-inch or ½-inch. For smoother popcorn ceilings, you can use the smaller roller nap; however, you should use the larger size if your ceiling is more textured. You'll also need a paint tray, angled brush, and, ideally, a flat interior ceiling paint that already has primer in it.