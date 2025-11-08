Your Rosemary Plants Will Flourish If You Add This Simple Garden Staple To The Soil

Whether roasting a chicken or making homemade essential oil, a sprig of fresh rosemary plucked from your very own pot or garden bed makes all the difference. Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) is a common garden herb enjoyed not only for its multitude of uses and great earthy flavor but because it is relatively easy to grow. Outside, rosemary is generally hardy in USDA growing zones 8 to 10 and won't last through a very cold winter. But rosemary can be grown year-round anywhere with enough sunlight and warmth, like an indoor windowsill or in a container that can be brought inside when the temperature drops. Aside from getting cold, one thing that definitely does not make rosemary happy is wet feet. You can keep your rosemary's roots sufficiently dry by adding in a garden staple you may already have on your shelf: perlite.

Perlite is a small, white granule that looks a bit like balls of styrofoam, but it is a natural material that comes from volcanic glass. It is a common material used for drainage of potted plants. When perlite encounters excess moisture in your soil, it will absorb this moisture and expand to create pockets of air in the soil. This improves drainage and keeps the soil from getting waterlogged, which is why you'll find perlite pre-mixed into soils marketed for use with cactuses and succulents. Overwatering is a common problem with rosemary plants because this herb is susceptible to root rot, so adding perlite to the soil will protect against too much water and keep your soil dry and airy, like the Mediterranean environment this herb evolved to inhabit.