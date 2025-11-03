This ALDI Accent Cabinet Always Steals The spotlight—Here's How Fans Are Using It
One of the best ways to keep a house looking tidy, uncluttered, and well-put-together is to have home storage solutions for wrangling clutter and belongings in a way that's both practical and beautiful. Hitting both marks may sound like it's going to set you back a few bucks, but the internet has gone wild for an affordable accent storage cabinet that's as easy on the eyes as it is functional. The trick? You have to snag it at your local ALDI while it's still in stock.
Though ALDI is mainly a discount grocer, they have an aisle they call ALDI Finds – dubbed the "aisle of shame" by ALDI's online superfans thanks to the embarrassingly tempting impulse purchases – where they showcase limited-time products in a wider range of categories, such as decor, kitchenware, and even furniture. One such gem is the SOHL Accent Adjustable Shelf Cabinet for only $69.99. Though there are no specs or official reviews of the cabinet on ALDI's website, the storage cabinet has gone viral on social media for its luxe look and economy price tag. This inexpensive ALDI dupe has a similar look to more expensive cabinets from Pottery Barn, World Market, and West Elm for a fraction of the cost.
Buyers love its light wood-like finish, woven rattan doors, sleek black edge-pull hardware, adjustable interior shelf, and mid-century legs. The SOHL cabinet has versatile organic Scandinavian vibes that would work with many design styles. Measuring 31.49 inches wide, 13.77 inches deep, and 31 inches high, the cabinet is perfect for small spaces on its own or spanning longer walls when doubled or tripled. The best part? These adaptable accent cabinets can be used in any room of your home, so let's explore several creative ways ALDI fans have showcased their viral aisle of shame find.
Use one viral ALDI cabinet or multiple for a myriad of household storage solutions
While there are seemingly endless ways to adapt the viral ALDI SOHL accent cabinet to gain closed-door storage throughout your home, a few ways people are using this piece that really stand out. First, many people use the cabinet as a solo unit, making it the ideal small-space solution for tucking in just about anywhere. Some used it as a petite coffee station or bar cabinet for their entertaining spaces, while others used it as a display stand for their vinyl record collection and turntable. Some wrangled cleaning and laundry supplies, and some found it was the perfect size for stashing small kitchen appliances. Many have shared that it's a beautiful way to store shoes in the entryway, complete with ventilation (fits 8-10 adult pairs).
Others took advantage of the low price tag and bought two or more units to line up for a more substantial presence. This double or triple layout is perfect for creating an impactful media console under a larger television, especially since remote controls should work through the closed rattan doors. Similarly, multiple units could be arranged as a long dining room buffet or sideboard, a living room sofa console, or a roomy office or craft room credenza. Finally, another set of users bought two units but split them up to flank something in a lovely way, such as around a fireplace to mimic built-ins or as nightstands for a tall bed.
So no matter which creative way you plan to use this versatile storage piece, run, don't walk to your local ALDI so you too can snag one of these viral SOHL accent cabinets to add attractive storage to any room of your home for less than $70.