Is This Popular Tree Growing In Your Yard? Prune It In Winter For A Thriving Spring

When the summer is gone and you're knee-deep in autumn, landscape maintenance tasks can fall pretty far down on your to-do list. The temperatures are cooling, and you're bringing out coats, hats, and wool socks as you admire the golden and crimson leaves as they fall to the ground. But don't put away your pruners and garden gloves just yet. Some of these very trees that are shedding leaves in your yard, particularly oak trees, may require a little TLC now to ensure they have a splendid spring.

Oak trees don't require pruning every year, but you should trim them every two to five years, depending on their age. Learning how to age a live oak or understanding the life cycle of oak trees can help. The challenge is understanding when to give them a haircut. Oaks are susceptible to a disease called oak wilt that usually strikes in the spring. And when you prune during this time frame — April through July — you can actually give oak wilt open doors into your tree, as pests that spread the disease are tempted by those fresh pruning wounds. The better time to trim your oak is during the late fall and winter, from mid-November through March.