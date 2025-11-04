Costco Shoppers Raved About This Dutch Oven 2-pack—Now It's Back

Whether you're an avid amateur chef in need of some new cooking supplies or you simply want a new vessel for your family favorite chili recipe, a Dutch oven is a useful addition to just about any kitchen. While some Dutch ovens can cost multiple hundreds of dollars — such as the widely coveted Le Creusets – there are still some products to be found on the market that don't require you to blow through your monthly budget. For example, Costco has brought back the Tramontina Dutch Oven Set for $79.99, which includes both a 4 and 6-quart option.

This set comes in two color options — a creamy white and sage green, both of which have a gold handle on the lid. They're designed to work on any stove top including electric, gas, and even the otherwise problematic induction stoves. Yet while the set is back in stock at Costco, there's no guarantee that it will stay that way, as it has sold out in previous years. The good news is that those previous sales left us with a wide array of reviews to sift through, providing an inside look at whether the Tramontina set actually holds up.

And many customers claim that it does. The Tramontina Dutch Oven Set has maintained a 4.5 star average across over 700 ratings on the Costco website, and it has some glowing reviews to back it up. "These are beautiful and the perfect sizes," wrote one customer. "Made chili in the large one yesterday and it turned out well! Hoping they hold up, but for now they look great and seem to be very good quality."