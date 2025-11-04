Costco Shoppers Raved About This Dutch Oven 2-pack—Now It's Back
Whether you're an avid amateur chef in need of some new cooking supplies or you simply want a new vessel for your family favorite chili recipe, a Dutch oven is a useful addition to just about any kitchen. While some Dutch ovens can cost multiple hundreds of dollars — such as the widely coveted Le Creusets – there are still some products to be found on the market that don't require you to blow through your monthly budget. For example, Costco has brought back the Tramontina Dutch Oven Set for $79.99, which includes both a 4 and 6-quart option.
This set comes in two color options — a creamy white and sage green, both of which have a gold handle on the lid. They're designed to work on any stove top including electric, gas, and even the otherwise problematic induction stoves. Yet while the set is back in stock at Costco, there's no guarantee that it will stay that way, as it has sold out in previous years. The good news is that those previous sales left us with a wide array of reviews to sift through, providing an inside look at whether the Tramontina set actually holds up.
And many customers claim that it does. The Tramontina Dutch Oven Set has maintained a 4.5 star average across over 700 ratings on the Costco website, and it has some glowing reviews to back it up. "These are beautiful and the perfect sizes," wrote one customer. "Made chili in the large one yesterday and it turned out well! Hoping they hold up, but for now they look great and seem to be very good quality."
Pros and cons of the Tramontina Dutch Oven Set
In past reviews on Costco's website, many customers described the Tramontina pots as being heavy and good quality, with some saying they look and feel more expensive than they are. Customers also noted that they were easy to clean — which is important, as they're not dishwasher safe. If you want to get your hands on this set, however, it would be best not to wait too long, or you may end up with the FOMO one customer experienced. "I missed buying the Tramontina ceramic pots last year," they wrote. "I kicked myself for it! This is as close to Le Creuset as I could get but at an unbelievable price. The quality is amazing. It is a beautiful product."
Not all the reviews are so shining, though. One issue that some customers found was the enamel flaking off, causing rust to form on the pots. "Both pieces were handled with care yet the enamel chipped on them quite easily after only one use," said one customer. "I must emphasize these were handled gingerly and with extreme care. These pieces, while lovely, will not stand up to wear and showed their vulnerability upon the first use." It isn't possible to predict exactly how these pots will fare in your own home, but, because they're protected by a healthy warranty, you don't have to worry about wasting your money should they fail to hold up. Either way, though, you will want to know how to properly clean your porcelain enamel cookware in order to extend its longevity of use.