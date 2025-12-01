The Foolproof Way To Clean Rusty Baking Sheets And Make Them Look Like New

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rust is what happens when iron oxidizes, creating — you guessed it — iron oxide. The crusty brown stuff that forms on cookie sheets and other baking pans is a product of water seeping into the metal. It may lend character to an outdoor statue, but it's an unwelcome sight on surfaces that touch food. Thankfully, there are several ways to remove rust with non-toxic products you may already have in your pantry. It's easy to remove rust with vinegar and another cooking and cleaning staple: lemon juice. Though you can use these ingredients on their own to get rid of rust on baking sheets, they're more powerful when combined.

Rust shouldn't be ingested, so it's important to get it off your baking sheets if you spot it. Acidic foods that touch rust can even dissolve it slightly, encouraging heavy metals to seep into the item you're baking. Plus, rust compromises the flat, smooth surface of a baking pan. This makes certain parts of the pan hotter, leading to uneven cooking. While replacing rusty pans is a solution, you may want to try removing the rust with vinegar and lemon juice first. This combination is thought to work because it pairs two rust-busting acids: acetic acid from the vinegar and citric acid from the lemon juice.