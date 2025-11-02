Stop! Don't Put This Common Cookware In Your Oven Or You'll Regret It

Sticking a pot or pan in the oven to heat is a common step in a variety of recipes, but it isn't always safe. While many of your new favorite ceramic pots and stainless steel pans are most likely okay to use, you should look carefully at their handles. If any of your cookware has plastic handles or lids, they cannot be put in the oven. Plastic has a lower melting point than other materials like metal or glass, so putting these pans in your oven may mean you'll come back to melted plastic covering your oven rack — or even your food! Fumes from burning plastic can also contain harmful chemicals, which you definitely don't want to breathe in.

Even though they aren't oven safe, plastic handles do have a few benefits. They're lighter than metal handles, which makes them easier for many people to use. The flexibility of plastic also means it can be shaped into handles that are more comfortable. When used correctly, cookware with plastic handles can be safe and convenient. Just avoid putting them in the oven, unless you want to clean up a load of melted plastic.