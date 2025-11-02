Stop! Don't Put This Common Cookware In Your Oven Or You'll Regret It
Sticking a pot or pan in the oven to heat is a common step in a variety of recipes, but it isn't always safe. While many of your new favorite ceramic pots and stainless steel pans are most likely okay to use, you should look carefully at their handles. If any of your cookware has plastic handles or lids, they cannot be put in the oven. Plastic has a lower melting point than other materials like metal or glass, so putting these pans in your oven may mean you'll come back to melted plastic covering your oven rack — or even your food! Fumes from burning plastic can also contain harmful chemicals, which you definitely don't want to breathe in.
Even though they aren't oven safe, plastic handles do have a few benefits. They're lighter than metal handles, which makes them easier for many people to use. The flexibility of plastic also means it can be shaped into handles that are more comfortable. When used correctly, cookware with plastic handles can be safe and convenient. Just avoid putting them in the oven, unless you want to clean up a load of melted plastic.
How to use plastic-handled cookware safely
Pots and pans with plastic handles or lids cannot be put into the oven, but they are still safe to use in your kitchen. They're best used on the stovetop, where there's some distance between the plastic and the heating element: Essentially, the plastic handles won't get as hot, meaning they won't melt. In this scenario, plastic-handled cookware items might be easier to use than those with metal handles, as some metal handles can get quite hot even on the stovetop.
Plastic handles are also typically safe to go in your dishwasher. Not all plastics are dishwasher safe, though, so it's important to know which types you can wash in the dishwasher. This is because, while the handles on cookware are generally heat-resistant enough to withstand the dishwasher, thinner plastic containers and dinnerware might melt in the wash and gum up the works. The hot water used in a dishwasher can also cause the color of plastic to fade or change over time. It may be best to limit how often you put plastic-handled cookware into the dishwasher. When in doubt, look at the packaging your pan came in, or check the manufacturer's website for detailed washing instructions.