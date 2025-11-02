How To Prep Your Orchids For Winter So They Stay Healthy And Ready To Bloom

Orchids (Orchidaceae spp.) may be gorgeous, but learning how to properly care for them is essential to help these difficult plants to thrive. Winter can be a tricky time in particular: While USDA hardiness zones vary wildly for orchids, many of these plants come from tropical regions, meaning they can be sensitive to cold temperatures. Keeping your orchids warm and healthy enough to bloom can be a balancing act, but proper preparation goes a long way.

First, you'll need to find out when your orchids are in season, as this will tell you whether they might bloom through winter or not. Other than that, a large part of winter prep is finding the right location for them. Move them indoors during mid to late fall, and place them somewhere without air vents or drafts. Cold air blowing across your orchids' leaves can cause or exacerbate cold damage. Orchids need plenty of light, even in winter, so try to find the place in your home that gets the most sun.

Your plants will also appreciate high humidity, as long as the temperatures are warm. Cold humidity can be harmful, but the steam from a hot shower will perk them right up. Most orchids need less water during winter, so be prepared to change your schedule. In late fall, either water them less often or start giving them less water at a time. Unless they're a variety that blooms in winter, this will allow them to go dormant. The same goes for fertilizing — slowly stop fertilizing in mid to late fall. Winter-blooming orchids will still need regular fertilizing and watering to grow properly.