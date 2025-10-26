Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Using Plastic Dishwasher Pods Again

Washing dishes is a task nobody likes, which is why most people enjoy the benefits of using a dishwasher to conveniently sanitize plates, flatware, and cups. And tossing in one of those little dishwasher pods that are pre-filled with the right amount of detergent and rinse aid maximizes the convenience of this modern appliance. But are you unknowingly contributing toxins into the environment, and back onto your dishes, when you use a dishwasher pod? There is good and bad news to consider before running your next cycle.

You have likely heard about the environmental and public health scourge of microplastics; those tiny bits that break off of plastic utensils, bags, food containers, and so many of the products we use in modern life. These plastics find their way into the farthest reaches of the ocean and as close as our own bodies. Additionally, they have been linked to cancer and other serious health issues. The good news about dishwasher pods is that, although they are coated in a type of plastic, they are unlikely to be a source of hard microplastics in the environment. Dishwashers get very hot, over 120 degrees Fahrenheit on a normal cycle, and this hot water is enough to dissolve the coating on dishwasher pods. But the bad news is that plastic coating doesn't just disappear. It turns into molecules of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), which is what enables pods to dissolve in the dishwasher and not in your hand. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) considers PVA a safe chemical and has rejected petitions to regulate it as a toxic pollutant. But some environmental groups and scientists are calling for more study.