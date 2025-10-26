Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Using Plastic Dishwasher Pods Again
Washing dishes is a task nobody likes, which is why most people enjoy the benefits of using a dishwasher to conveniently sanitize plates, flatware, and cups. And tossing in one of those little dishwasher pods that are pre-filled with the right amount of detergent and rinse aid maximizes the convenience of this modern appliance. But are you unknowingly contributing toxins into the environment, and back onto your dishes, when you use a dishwasher pod? There is good and bad news to consider before running your next cycle.
You have likely heard about the environmental and public health scourge of microplastics; those tiny bits that break off of plastic utensils, bags, food containers, and so many of the products we use in modern life. These plastics find their way into the farthest reaches of the ocean and as close as our own bodies. Additionally, they have been linked to cancer and other serious health issues. The good news about dishwasher pods is that, although they are coated in a type of plastic, they are unlikely to be a source of hard microplastics in the environment. Dishwashers get very hot, over 120 degrees Fahrenheit on a normal cycle, and this hot water is enough to dissolve the coating on dishwasher pods. But the bad news is that plastic coating doesn't just disappear. It turns into molecules of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), which is what enables pods to dissolve in the dishwasher and not in your hand. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) considers PVA a safe chemical and has rejected petitions to regulate it as a toxic pollutant. But some environmental groups and scientists are calling for more study.
Uncertain impacts of PVA, and alternatives to consider
Your wastewater treatment plant or septic system has microbes that do a great job of gobbling up what's left of your dissolved dishwasher pod, but they don't totally eliminate PVA. Studies have shown that the residue can still make its way out into streams and rivers. There is ongoing research on how PVA accumulates in the environment and its potential impacts on human health.
Given the uncertainty out there about PVA and its impacts, you might want to think about alternatives to use in your dishwasher. There is a large market of eco-friendly and natural cleaning brands you can look to for products that are far less likely to release harmful plastics into the environment. Know that any pod you find is likely to be wrapped in PVA, even if it has otherwise environmentally-friendly ingredients. Which leaves tabs, powders, and liquids, all of which come in eco-friendly versions from brands such as Ecover, Blueland, and Seventh Generation. Many of these products are not even packaged in plastic, making them sustainable choices to use at home. If you want to ditch not only pods but all store-bought products, you can make your own natural liquid dishwasher detergent from castile soap, vinegar, and citric acid.